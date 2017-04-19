Three Animals Tested Positive For Rabies In Guilford County

Desmodus rotundus (Photo: Nicolas Reusens, Nicolas Reusens)

GUILFORD COUNTY, NC - A raccoon and two bats tested positive for rabies on Wednesday, according to the Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services.

The raccoon was found on North Church Street in Greensboro, one bat was on East Commerce Street in High Point, and the other bat was found on Edgedale Drive in High Point.

These are the fifth, sixth and seventh cases of rabies found in Guilford County in 2017.

If your animal is not vaccinated and you live around these areas check with your veterinarian for symptoms of rabies. NC law does require all domestic pets that are four months or older to be vaccinated.

For more information call Guilford County Animal Services at 336-641-4459 or go to their website.

