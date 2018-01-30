WFMY
Close

Three Ways The Flu Virus Kills

How Does The Flu Lead To Death?

Carrie Hodgin and 2 Wants To Know, WFMY News 2

More cases, more hospitalizations and more deaths are happening because of the flu.

The CDC reports 37 children already died from the virus this season. But how does the flu actually lead to death?

A specialist at Texas Children's Hospital said the flu virus can kill people because it causes serious breathing issues or dehydration. But it's more likely someone will die from other complications because of the flu.

A bacterial infection of the lungs or bacterial pneumonia is the most common flu complication that's serious enough to kill someone. The flu virus causes inflammation of the lungs. This allows bacteria to get in and cause an infection. That bacterial infection can make breathing tough, especially for kids.

Sepsis is also a major concern. The CDC reports it happens when an infection you already have triggers a chain reaction throughout your body.

It can affect several organs and could lead to organ failure.

