Trader Joe's Recalls Applesauce For Possible Glass Contamination

(Photo: Trader Joe's, Custom)

KSDK – Three different flavors of Trader Joe’s apple sauce are being recalled for a possible glass contamination.

Two of the flavors, Trader Joe's First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce and Trader Joe's Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce, were sold in all Trader Joe’s stories across the country.

RELATED: SodaStream Recalls 51K Potentially Explosive Carbonating Bottles

The third flavor, Trader Joe's All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce, were only sold at Trader Joe’s stores in AL, AZ, CA, CO, ID, LA, NV, NM, OK, OR, TX, UT, WA.

All potentially affected products have been removed from store shelves and destroyed.

Recall information:

Trader Joe's First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce (sold in all stores) with a barcode number of 00015905 and a best before date of Aug. 8, 2018.

Trader Joe's Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce (sold in all stores) with a barcode number of 00194877 and a best before date of Oct. 06, 2018.

Trader Joe's All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce (sold in select stores) with a barcode number of 00014359 and a best before date of Dec. 16, 2018.

RELATED: Little Tikes Recalls Toddler Swings Due To Fall Hazard

If you have purchased any of the recalled products, please discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe's for a full refund.

If you have any questions, you may call Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 (Monday through Friday, 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time), or send them an email by clicking here.

Click here for more information.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App free in the Apple store

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

(© 2017 KSDK)