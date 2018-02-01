Wear Red, Save Lives! February 2 Is National Wear Red Day

Go Red for Women! National Wear Red Day is Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. (Photo: American Heart Association)

Just a reminder that Friday, Feb 2, is National Wear Red Day!

If you're not familiar, Go Red for Women is a movement used to highlight the fact that heart disease is still a women’s number one killer.

According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular diseases -- which includes stroke -- claim the life of a woman about every 80 seconds. However, there is good news! About 80 percent of cardiovascular diseases can be prevented.

Understanding your family health history, knowing your numbers and making simple lifestyle changes are keys to preventing heart disease and stroke.

You can control some risk factors such as blood pressure, smoking, cholesterol and lack of regular physical activity. You can’t control factors such as age, gender and family history.

The five critical health numbers all women should know are:

Total cholesterol HDL cholesterol Blood pressure Blood sugar Body mass index (BMI)

The AHA is encouraging West Michigan residents to show their support for the Go Red For Women movement by wearing red on Friday. A red dress, a red t-shirt, a red dress pin or red lipstick -- it doesn't matter! Any red will do.

For more information on heart health from the AHA, click here.

