Heat Returns for the Holiday Weekend; 90°s for the Fourth

GREENSBORO, NC -- No matter what you have planned, you want to know how the weather will be this weekend. Will it rain on your events? How hot will it be? We've got you covered with a detailed forecast for each day of our long holiday weekend.

Our nice break from summer heat and humidity is over with. Humidity will be rolling in on Friday and sticking around for the foreseeable future. Each day this weekend will be muggy, and we'll get a bit hotter day by day. As far as storms are concerned, Friday will have the best chance for rain, with the rain threat going down through Independence Day.

FRIDAY: Humidity moves back in. This means showers and storms scattered at times throught the day, with our first rain of the week. It could rain heavy at times, but it won't be raining all day long. Make sure to have a plan B for outdoor activities, and check the radar frequently throughout the day. High 83. Low 68. Rain Chance: 70%

SATURDAY: Staying muggy for Saturday, and getting hotter. We'll see more sunshine than Friday. Partly sunny skies much of the day. A few pop-up storms will start forming after lunchtime, but these will be hit or miss. Many of us stay dry. Keep an eye to the sky during the afternoon. High 88. Low 69. Rain Chance: 40%

SUNDAY: This is when we settle down a little bit. Good amount of sunshine. Hotter, and staying humid. Can't completely rule out a storm, but there won't be many out there. High 89. Low 69. Rain Chance: 20%

MONDAY: Just hot and humid. Staying right around 90 with a good amount of sunshine. Can't completely rule out a storm, but most of us stay dry. High 91. Low 70. Rain Chance: 20%

JULY 4TH: Definitely a hot day. Highs in the 90s again with a good amount of humidity, meaning it will feel a bit worse than that. Looking mainly dry for festivals and fireworks displays. High 92. Low 71. Rain Chance: 20%

Mountains: Scattered storms Friday and Saturday, turning mainly dry after that. Highs generally in the 80s and a bit muggier than you'd usually expect.

The mountains will be a bit muggy this holiday weekend. A few storms Saturday, but mainly dry Sunday. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/r9c4hs472C — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) June 29, 2017

Beaches: Hot and humid with scattered afternoon storms most days along the sea breeze. Be ready to take cover when the storms hit, but no washouts. Highs generally in the 80s at the shore, with 90s just inland. Water temp: 80°

Headed to the beach this weekend? Hot, and a bit stormy at times. Warm water. #ncwx #TriadWx pic.twitter.com/GcuOuUToLX — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) June 29, 2017

