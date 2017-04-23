Heavy Rain through Tuesday; Flooding Possible

GREENSBORO, NC -- The rain is here, and it's not leaving anytime soon. Plan on a washout for Sunday, and again on Monday. Even Tuesday is looking like another wet day. With all this rain, flooding will be possible.

A strong storm system is moving into the Carolinas now, and it will start to stall out, staying over the area for several days. Steady rain will be heavy at times on Sunday, and this will continue into Monday and Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the entire area through Tuesday. That means that flooding is possible, and you'll want to keep a close eye on creeks, rivers, and streams, as well as low-lying areas that are typically flood prone.

Remember, don't ever attempt to cross a water covered roadway, just turn around. More people die from flooding each year than from severe storms.

Rainfall totals will range from 1" to 2" across the area on Sunday alone, but additional rain on Monday and Tuesday will bring storm totals up to 2" to 4", with locally higher amounts possible. We are still in a drought, so this rain is needed.

The WFMY News 2 Storm Team will keep you updated as necessary. Please keep it with Meteorologist Terran Kirksey this weekend on-air and online on his Facebook page.

HEAVY RAIN SUNDAY: We're done with the risk of severe weather tonight, but heavy rain will move in for Sunday. Periods... Posted by Meteorologist Terran Kirksey on Saturday, April 22, 2017

Copyright 2017 WFMY