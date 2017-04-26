Hey Ladies, THIS Is Why You're Behind on Retirement Savings.....

GREENSBORO, NC – Women and men. So many differences, including who is more prepared for retirement and why.

According to Certified Financial Planner Matt Logan, women usually lose and here's why:

Women live longer, are often widowed and we often lose more financially during a divorce.

More often than not, men make more money and therefore have more money to invest in retirement. Plus, most men don't take years away from the workplace to raise kids.

Oh and one more thing to add to the list, “Healthcare. Women have a higher health costs than men, on average $600,” explains Logan. “We’re talking in their working lives they have $600 less to save and in retirement they have $600 more to spend on health so it puts a crunch on them.”



Logan shared this Time graphic with us. Here's the quick breakdown, 30% of men don't have retirement funds compared to 38% of women.



The solution is not magic. Not only do women need to save more, we need to make sure we know how to access other benefits if we have a spouse.

