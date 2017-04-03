High Point Crimestoppers Raises Maximum Reward

HIGH POINT, N.C. - In light of a recent surge in violent crime, Crimestoppers of High Point raised the maximum reward for anonymous tips from $2,000 to $5,000.

The Board of Directors for the non-profit approved the change on March 28, after following the recent activity in the city. In a release, the directors believe the increase shows commitment to the safety of the citizens and support of the High Point Police Department.

As a reminder, officials stress that tipsters remain totally anonymous, and rewards up to the $5,000 maximum will be given for tips leading to the arrest and/or indictment of anyone involved in these violent acts or the activities that are fueling much of this violence, including homicides, gun crimes, serious assaults and heroin distribution. Crimestoppers will never ask for a caller's identity.

Crimestoppers of High Point operates without taxpayer money, and depends on private donations to operate.

Anyone with information about a violent crime, illegal guns, or heroin distribution is encouraged to call. That number is (336) 889-4000. You can also text CASHTIPS to 274637.

