High Point Police Investigating 8th Homicide

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The High Point Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead. It happened Sunday afternoon in the 400 block of North Centennial Street.

Police say they received a call about shots fired in the area just after 4:00 p.m. When they arrived, they found the victim dead. If you have any information on the incident, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 889-4000 or Detective Blackman at (336) 887-7834.

This is the 8th homicide this year for High Point.

