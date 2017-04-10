100 Years: North Carolina and World War I

Share This Story

RALEIGH, N.C.-- The North Carolina Museum of History is commemorating the state's role in World War I (WWI) and they plan to do so into 2018.

The commemoration opened the weekend of April 8, 2017 with a wreath laying ceremony and opening of the WWI Exhibit at the museum at the NC Museum of History in Raleigh.

The 6,500-square-foot exhibition highlights approximately 500 artifacts, period photography, a trench diorama, historical film footage, educational interactive components, and video re-enactments that feature European and North Carolina soldiers and citizens to relate the stories of ordinary men and women from North Carolina who provided extraordinary service to their country 100 years ago.

According to a blog by the NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, once the declaration of war was signed by President Wilson, North Carolinians rallied to the cause. Women joined the American Red Cross, YWCA, and Salvation Army to serve as nurses in military hospitals at home and in France. Farmers grew victory acres and children grew thrift gardens to earn money to buy war bonds. Individuals and industry united to support the war effort.

Remembering North Carolinians Who Fought with Valor

North Carolinians served in all the major battles of the Western Front in 1918. They fought in the battles of 2nd Marne, St. Mihiel, and in the Meuse-Argonne, the last major campaign of the war. As part of the British army, Tar Heels in the 30th Division fought in Belgium and France in intense combat. In only five months of action in 1918, the United States suffered more than 275,000 casualties with more than 50,000 deaths.