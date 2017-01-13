How Many Pieces Really Come In New Reese's Pieces Cup?

GREENSBORO, N.C. - 2 Wants To Know is always looking out for your wallet. No matter how big or small the purchase. And we want to make sure you're getting what you're paying for.

Reese's has a new candy out that's a peanut butter cup with Reese’s Pieces inside of it! On the commercial, it looks like you get eight full pieces put inside your candy. But the blog Truth In Advertising posted what they found inside: hardly any pieces. Quite different than that advertised picture.

So 2 Wants To Know bought some of the regular sized candy and the king sized to test it out for you. Here's the final verdict. The king size had on average 14 pieces inside the cup. The regular size had 4. They are much smaller than the normal pieces you'd get. But the candy still lives up to what the ad promises.

