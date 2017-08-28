How Red Cross Donations Are Divided

Photo: redcross.org

GREENSBORO, N.C. – More than 30,000 people are expected to need shelter after Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, Texas.

WFMY News 2 and our parent company, TEGNA, are teaming up with the American Red Cross for the Texas Cares fundraising effort to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Much of the money will be used for shelter and food.

The red cross told WFMY News 2 there’s no specific break down of where the money goes. Instead, donations go where they are needed the most.

Right now, the greatest need is shelter and food. This also includes personal care items people need: shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, diapers, etc.

Once flood waters recede and people can start to return home and to their businesses, that’s when money gets shifted. Money will not completely stop going towards shelter and food, but it will start going towards cleanup resources needed.

You can donate to the American Red Cross: redcross.org, call 1- 800-RED CROSS or text the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

