How WFMY News 2 Weather Spotters Prepare For Storms

WFMY News 2 Weather Spotter Chris Freeman. (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- When severe weather hits, most of us try to weather the storm. Chris Freeman works through it.

"It makes more sense than the rest of the world so I kind of dive into it deeply and help people as I can," explains Freeman.

Freeman is one the Weather Spotters at WFMY News 2 and you can say he's qualified for the job.

He's a meteorologist and runs his own weather consulting company, N.C. Weather Happens, L.L.C. Part of that is working with local emergency services to keep them weather-ready.

He's even built a weather station in and outside his house.

"On the roof is the anemometer and wind vane and all the wind stuff," Freeman explains.

In the backyard is the rain collector and the solar sensor.

"All the sensors you would need to tell how your day is going to unfold."

Back inside is his lightning detector. He can track lighting more than 300 miles away.

"It's one of the few in the Piedmont."

Tracking weather is something he does 24/7. Going so far as to take a portable weather tracker with him when he goes camping. But when it comes to tracking storms like the one we're expecting, there's no raining on his parade. This is what he loves.

"It doesn't matter who you are or where you come from. Everyone is affected by weather."

Safety, of course, a top priority for Freeman and our own meteorologists. If you're interested in becoming one of WFMY News 2's Weather Spotters, you can reach out to our meteorologists or your local emergency services for training.

