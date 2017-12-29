Ice Artisans have been chipping away for months to build brilliantly-lit ice castles in Dillon, Colorado. The majestic attraction opens Dec. 28, 2017. (Photo: Kelly Jensen, LUMINY SOCIAL)

DILLON - A magical wonderland made entirely of ice opened to the public on Thursday in Dillon.

After a few years away, Ice Castles returned to the state this winter season to bring Coloradans an icy playground to explore.

In early December, building crews started work to grow and harvest icicles (about 10,000 icicles per day) in creating the acre-sized castle.

Ice sculptors spent over 4,000 hours shaping and placing the icicles alongside color-changing LED lights at Dillon Town Park.

“We’re going to have slides, arches, towers, caves, tunnels,” lead ice artisan Dan Beck said. “Its going to be amazing.”

% INLINE %

Dillon's ice castle opened to the public on Dec. 28.

Tickets cost $15.95 for adults and $10.95 for children 4-11 years old.

In the past, the Utah-based company has constructed castles in both Breckenridge and Silverthorne.

This winter, they're building castles in five other cities including Midway, Utah; Stillwater, Minnesota; Lincoln, New Hampshire; Edmonton Alberta; and Winnipeg, Manitoba.

For more information on tickets and pricing, visit: http://icecastles.com/dillon/

© 2017 KUSA-TV