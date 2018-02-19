'If You Miss The Food, Come On Down' - Spiro's Family Restaurant Reopens In High Point

HIGH POINT, NC - More than a year after a fire shut down Spiro's Family Restaurant In High Point, the popular restaurant re-opened for business on Monday.

Spiro's was forced to close just days before Christmas in 2016 because of a fire ruled an accident.

It's at in a new location on South Main Street in High Point,which includes a bigger kitchen and a bigger dining room.

Manager Amanda Turnas said there was an hour long wait right after the doors opened at 6 a.m. She said customers came and went all day, and she's thrilled the hustle and bustle are back.

Turnas says the staff continues to learn new computer systems but expects to have operations running like a well-oiled machine in a week or so.

