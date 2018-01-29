2 Wants To Know Uncovered The Deadliest Triad Roads

A crash in Winston-Salem where children where killed.

GREENSBORO, N.C. - 24 people die on North Carolina roadways each week. 24 men, women and children that never go home to their families. To help keep you from becoming part of that statistic, 2 Wants To Know started investigating patterns in crashes – and quickly found dangerous hotspots and habits you need to know about.

Using a federal crash database, 2 Wants To Know mapped all the deadly crashes within four years across the triad. The information came from 2013 through 2016, the most recent records available.

40 and Mount Hope Church Road near Greensboro's city limits had the most deadly wrecks with seven crashes.

Three other spots had five wrecks each:

Going around the curve of N Van Buren Road in Eden.

U.S. Highway 64 in Lexington around Grimes Park.

And near where Patterson Street takes you onto I-40 in Greensboro.

Highway patrol says deadly roads tend to have higher speeds with more lanes of traffic. But even more dangerous than the street is your seat of the car. Drivers not buckling up was the reason for 50 percent of traffic deaths according to Master Trooper Brandon Baker. 50 percent. That’s more than alcohol related crashes. And five times the amount of deadly distracted driving wrecks which account for 10 percent of traffic deaths. That’s why he urges you to buckle up every time.

“A few simple seconds can make a huge difference because no one ever knows when an accident is going to happen. It’s just going to happen," Baker said. "And hopefully they are prepared by making sure they are buckled up.”

