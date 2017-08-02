Ben & Jerry's Has Trace Amounts Of Chemical In Weed Killer: Study

The active ingredient in 'Round-Up' weed killer, a well-known herbicide, has been found in trace amounts in multiple flavors of Ben & Jerry's ice cream, a new study shows.

The Organic Consumers Association tested 11 samples of Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream.

10 out of 11 flavors tested positive for glyphosate, which is the world's most widely used weed killer ingredient. Some claim it is completely harmless, others say it is a serious health hazard for humans and animals.

The one flavor that was clear? Cherry Garcia.

The levels found were far below the ceiling set by the Environmental Protection Agency.

To put this into perspective, The Health Research Institute Lab calculated that a 75 pound child would have to consume 145,000 eight ounce servings a day to hit the limit set by the EPA. An adult would have to eat 290,000 servings to pose a threat.

Sounds insignificant, but what about long term exposure effects?

According to Scientific Reports, rats that consumed very low doses of glyphosate each day showed early signs of fatty liver disease within three months, which worsened over time.

The Food and Drug Administration is responsible for enforcing maximum pesticide residue in food, with the exception of glyphosate.

In a statement, Ben & Jerry's said:

“we understand and share our fans’ desire to limit the amount of chemicals” in food, but concluded 'the bottom line is that our products are safe to eat.'”

