Earl Kimrey Pleads Not Guilty in Mariah Woods Case

JACKSONVILLE, NC - Earl Kimrey pleaded not guilty to his charges in the murder of 3-year-old Mariah Woods Monday.

A hearing was held with Kimrey facing First-Degree Murder charges and Felony Child Abuse.

Kimrey is the boyfriend of Woods' mother.

District Attorney Ernie Lee was the state will pursue the death penalty if Kimrey's convicted.

Search warrants and the 911 call Kimrey made to authorities to say Woods was missing came out Friday.

Kimrey, 32, called 911 around 6 a.m. Nov. 27 saying Woods was last seen the previous night in her bed.

