Earl Kimrey Pleads Not Guilty in Mariah Woods Case

WNCT and WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 3:59 PM. EST February 26, 2018

JACKSONVILLE, NC - Earl Kimrey pleaded not guilty to his charges in the murder of 3-year-old Mariah Woods Monday.

A hearing was held with Kimrey facing First-Degree Murder charges and Felony Child Abuse. 

Kimrey is the boyfriend of Woods' mother.

RELATED: Mariah Woods' Accused Killer Made 911 Call To Report Her Missing

RELATED: Mom's Boyfriend Charged With Murder In Death Of Mariah Woods

District Attorney Ernie Lee was the state will pursue the death penalty if Kimrey's convicted. 

Search warrants and the 911 call Kimrey made to authorities to say Woods was missing came out Friday.

Kimrey, 32, called 911 around 6 a.m. Nov. 27 saying Woods was last seen the previous night in her bed.

Mariah Woods' Accused Killer Made 911 Call To Report Her Missing

Mariah Woods Died of Chloroform Poisoning: NC Sheriff

Mom's Boyfriend Charged With Murder In Death Of Mariah Woods

Court Docs: Mariah Woods was Sexually Abused by Mom's Boyfriend

Body Found In Pender County Positively Identified As Mariah Woods

