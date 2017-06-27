Former NC District Attorneys Indicted In Wife-Swap Case

Former Rockingham County District Attorney Craig Blitzer (L) and former Caswell/Person County District Attorney Wallace Bradsher (R) (Photo: WFMY)

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Two former district attorneys have been indicted in a wife-swapping case, according to Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman.

Former Rockingham County District Attorney Craig Blitzer and former Person/Caswell County District Attorney Wallace Bradsher were charged one count each of misdemeanor failure to discharge the duties of their office.

Blitzer and Bradsher were indicted by a Wake County Grand Jury on Tuesday.

The former prosecutors are accused of hiring each other's wives and allowing them to collect substantial salaries for little work.

The SBI began investigating last summer after a former employee of Bradsher filed a lawsuit. In the lawsuit, the former employee claims she was fired after notifying the SBI about the hirings.

According to Freeman, the two men are scheduled to appear in Wake County Superior Court the week of July 24.

