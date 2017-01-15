Investigation Underway For Multiple Car, House Fires A Block Apart

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Fire investigators are looking into three car fires that started around the same time Sunday morning in northeast Charlotte.

One of those fires also caught the house where it was parked on fire. The four adults and two children in the house escaped without being injured.

Charlotte Fire Captain Mike Clumpner said firefighters called to the home on Malcolm Lane in Kingswood Mobile Home Park around 6:15 am Sunday spotted the other two fires when they arrived.

The other two cars that burned were on Ann Elizabeth Lane, a block behind the home.

The three cars that burned were all within 100 feet of each other. One was parked in a driveway on a corner, and the other was parked in a driveway across the street along with two other cars with flattened tires.

The cause is under investigation.

3 cars on fire just a block apart, 1 home also catches fire - investigators working to find out why @wcnc https://t.co/17OKQ4sCA4 — Diana Rugg (@DianaRuggOnTV) January 15, 2017

