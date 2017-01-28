Is it okay to punch a neo-Nazi in the face?

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
"Hidden Figures" Daughter Lives In Triad
-
Beware new "can you hear me" trick
-
Foster Families Needed For Shelter Pets
-
Actor kills himself on Facebook Live
-
Calling All Dog Lovers: Foster Families Needed For Dogs At Shelter
-
Beware of "Facebook Cloning"
-
Update: Mother, Two Kids Found In Randolph County
-
Caregiver in assault video arrested
-
High Point Police: Parent Overdosed Behind The Wheel
-
Tired of political , Google Chrome has the answer
More Stories
-
Burlington Police Looking For Missing 21-Year-OldJan 28, 2017, 1:58 p.m.
-
Daughter of ‘Hidden Figures' NASA Mathematician:…Jan 27, 2017, 7:07 p.m.
-
Enjoy Cheap Gas While It Lasts -- Which Won't Be Much LongerJan 28, 2017, 1:45 p.m.