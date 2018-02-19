WFMY
Jimmy Carter 'Deathly Afraid' As Wife Underwent Surgery

WFMY 5:34 PM. EST February 19, 2018

PLAINS, GA -- Former President Jimmy Carter says he was "deathly afraid" as his 90-year-old wife underwent surgery over the weekend.
    
Rosalynn Carter is recovering in Atlanta after surgeons removed scar tissue from a portion of her small intestine early Sunday. Her husband described his concerns Monday to several hundred people attending a President's Day event at the Jimmy Carter National Historic Site in Plains.
    
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Jimmy Carter said surgeons operating on his wife found scar tissue from an old operation had "strangled almost 2 feet of her small intestine."
    
Carter said: "I was deathly afraid. I prayed for three hours."
    
He said doctor's began the procedure Saturday night and finally told him at about 5 a.m. Sunday that his wife "was going to be OK."

