Jimmy Carter 'Deathly Afraid' As Wife Underwent Surgery

PLAINS, GA -- Former President Jimmy Carter says he was "deathly afraid" as his 90-year-old wife underwent surgery over the weekend.



Rosalynn Carter is recovering in Atlanta after surgeons removed scar tissue from a portion of her small intestine early Sunday. Her husband described his concerns Monday to several hundred people attending a President's Day event at the Jimmy Carter National Historic Site in Plains.



The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Jimmy Carter said surgeons operating on his wife found scar tissue from an old operation had "strangled almost 2 feet of her small intestine."



Carter said: "I was deathly afraid. I prayed for three hours."



He said doctor's began the procedure Saturday night and finally told him at about 5 a.m. Sunday that his wife "was going to be OK."

