Justine Damond remembered in emotional, spiritual service
Loving. Healing. Joyful. Spiritual. A few of the ways family and friends from near and far described Justine Damond Friday night during a public memorial service at Lake Harriet in Minneapolis. http://kare11.tv/2vYM8h7
KARE 9:35 AM. EDT August 13, 2017
