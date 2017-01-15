Close Kidnapped girl reunites with family Kidnapped girl reunites with family wltx 9:57 AM. EST January 15, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Former WSSU Student Appears On Ellen Show Girl Found 18 Years Later Kidnapped Baby Found 18 Years Later Rockingham Co. Deputy Helps Grandma With Alzheimer's Bullying Lawsuits: Suing Your Child's School Exotic Creatures Coming to Science Center Ice Disc More Stories Ringling Bros. Circus Ending "Greatest Show on Earth" Jan 14, 2017, 10:22 p.m. Two Silver Alerts Issued in Triad Area:… Jan 15, 2017, 9:20 a.m. Megachurch Pastor Eddie Long Dead Jan 15, 2017, 11:08 a.m.