Let's Get Romantic: Valentine's Day Trivia

Valentine's Day is dedicated to love and romance. How well do you know the language of love?

USA Today put together 14 questions (14 for the 14th, get it?) about love.

All the answers are listed at the end. Let's see how you do:

1. Boyz II Men visit the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in downtown Appleton Monday, just in time to provide a romantic night out for Fox Valley couples. They had several No. 1 hits, but one song in particular was a massive success in 1995 and 1996. Which song spent 16 weeks at No. 1 — a record that still holds more than 20 years later?

A. "I'll Make Love to You"

B. "One Sweet Day"

C. "End of the Road"

D. "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye"

2. The answer to the previous question was a collaboration with a female pop star and the song was featured on her 1995 album "Daydream." Who is she?

A. Mariah Carey

B. Whitney Houston

C. Toni Braxton

D. Lauryn Hill

3. Billboard recently released a list of the top 50 love songs of all-time. And, by love songs, they mean songs with love (or a version of the word) in the title. The ranking was based on all-time Hot 100 chart performance. Can you guess what landed at No. 1?

A. "We Found Love," Rihanna featuring Calvin Harris

B. "Endless Love," Diana Ross and Lionel Richie

C. "I'll Make Love to You," Boyz II Men

D. "I Will Always Love You," Whitney Houston

4. Billboard also released a list of the 50 sexiest songs of all-time. Also ranked based on all-time chart performance; in order to qualify the song just had to be about, well, sex — and be not so subtle about its subject matter. Can you guess what was No. 1?

A. "Physical," Olivia Newton-John

B. "I'll Make Love to You," Boyz II Men

C. "Let's Get It On," Marvin Gaye

D. "Afternoon Delight," Starland Vocal Band

5. In 2010, the film "Valentine's Day" was released two days before Valentine's Day. Like director Garry Marshall's other holiday-themed movies "New Year's Eve" and "Mother's Day," it featured a star-studded cast (and was not received too warmly). Which actor was not in "Valentine's Day"?

A. Bradley Cooper

B. Jennifer Aniston

C. Ashton Kutcher

D. Anne Hathaway

6. The answer to the previous question has starred in several romantic comedies, which could make for some fitting viewing on Valentine's Day. Which of the following rom-coms was he or she not in?

A. "The Break-Up"

B. "Ghosts of Girlfriends Past"

C. "Rumor Has It"

D. "He’s Just Not That Into You"

7. On the subject of romantic movies, there may be no story of romance more well-known than "Romeo + Juliet." In the Baz Luhrmann-directed retelling from 1996, Leonardo DiCaprio played Romeo. Who was his Juliet?

A. Claire Danes

B. Kate Winslet

C. Alicia Silverstone

D. Christina Ricci

8. Using data from Google, the website cabletv.com put together a map of the United States and attempted to figure out the favorite romantic comedies of each state. One film turned up as the favorite in more than a dozen states. Can you guess which one?

A. "About a Boy"

B. "Pretty Woman"

C. "Sleepless in Seattle"

D. "Pretty in Pink"

9. In that same map of favorite romantic comedies broken down by state, can you guess which movie turned up as Wisconsin's No. 1?

A. "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days"

B. "10 Things I Hate About You"

C. "Pretty in Pink"

D. "Pretty Woman"

10. "Fifty Shades Darker," the sequel to "Fifty Shades of Grey," landed in theaters over the weekend and will provide entertainment for many dates come Valentine's Day. It's been a minute since those books were in the limelight. Do you remember who wrote them?

A. Stephenie Meyer

B. George R.R. Martin

C. E.L. James

D. Sylvia Day

11. Another movie in theaters is "La La Land," a romantic musical starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. It's among the contenders to win Best Picture at the upcoming Oscars. Director Damien Chazelle is just 32 years old and made a name for himself in 2014 as the director of what other Best Picture nominated film?

A. "Boyhood"

B. "Her"

C. "Nebraska"

D. "Whiplash"

12. The National Retail Federation (nrf.com) expects consumers to spend $18.2 billion on Valentine's Day. According to their spending survey, what's the most popular Valentine's Day gift?

A. Flowers

B. Jewelry

C. A night out

D. Candy

13. According to the NRF survey, how much do you think an average consumer spends on their significant other for Valentine's Day?

A. $40

B. $85

C. $120

D. $215

14. While 90 percent of those who took part in the NRF survey said they planned to spend money on their significant other on Valentine's Day, what percentage of people planned to buy something for their pet(s)?

A. 20 percent

B. 10 percent

C. 5 percent

D. Less than 1 percent

♦ ♦ ♦

Answers: 1:B, 2:A, 3:B, 4:A, 5:B, 6:B, 7:A, 8:D, 9:C, 10:C, 11:D, 12:D, 13:B, 14:A

Shane Nyman , USA TODAY NETWORK