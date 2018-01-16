SC Deputies, Police Officer Shot Responding To Domestic Violence Call: Officials
Too old for DACA, man who spent 30 years of his life in U.S. is deported
Need a Snow Code? Here's How to Get One and Here's How To Use It
Updated 11:57 AM. EST
19-Year-Old College Student Was Stabbed Over 20 Times: Police19-Year-Old College Student Was Stabbed Over 20 Times: Police Authorities say 19-year-old University of Pennsylvania student Blaze Bernstein, whose body was found buried in a shallow grave at a California park, had been stabbed more than 20 times. No weapon has been found.
- 29 minutes ago
NBA opens investigation into Rockets-Clippers eventsNBA opens investigation into Rockets-Clippers events The NBA is planning to speak with players from both teams after tempers boiled over Monday night.
- 34 minutes ago
Sexual abuse victim to ex-doctor Larry Nassar: 'You are a repulsive liar'Sexual abuse victim to ex-doctor Larry Nassar: 'You are a repulsive liar' Nassar is scheduled to be sentenced in other Michigan cases in two weeks.
- 1 hour ago
Woman convicted in fatal buttocks-injection procedure dies in prisonWoman convicted in fatal buttocks-injection procedure dies in prison Tracy Lynn Garner was serving a life sentence after she was convicted by a jury in 2014 of depraved heart murder.
- 1 hour ago
27-Year-Old Winston-Salem Man Found Dead27-Year-Old Winston-Salem Man Found Dead A 27-year-old man was found dead Tuesday night in his apartment in Winston-Salem.
- 1 hour ago
Dow surges past 26,000, just 12 calendar days after surpassing 25KDow surges past 26,000, just 12 calendar days after surpassing 25K The blue-chip stock index rallied more than 200 points in early trading Tuesday, eclipsing '26K' just 12 calendar days after toppling the 25,000 milestone.
- 2 hours ago
Vets Warning Pet Owners About Dog Flu In NCVets Warning Pet Owners About Dog Flu In NC Two dogs have died from the flu in the tar heel state, according to the state’s department of agriculture and consumer services.
- 4 hours ago
Danica Patrick confirms she's dating Packers quarterback Aaron RodgersDanica Patrick confirms she's dating Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers Patrick, a Chicago Bears fan, confirmed Monday she is dating the Green Bay Packers quarterback.
- 4 hours ago
You Can Be A Chicken Nugget Taste TesterYou Can Be A Chicken Nugget Taste Tester B&M, a variety retailer based in the United Kingdom, is looking for chicken nugget enthusiasts to ensure taste quality of some of its products.
- 4 hours ago
Japanese TV sends false alarm over North Korea missile launchJapanese TV sends false alarm over North Korea missile launch The alert from NHK News, retracted minutes later, had advised Japanese residents to immediately evacuate and seek shelter.
- 5 hours ago
Reporter Who Went Missing Last Week Explains Her DisappearanceReporter Who Went Missing Last Week Explains Her Disappearance Courtney Roland, the 29-year-old sports reporter who went missing earlier this month, has released a statement about what lead to her disappearance.
- 5 hours ago
North Korea: President Trump's nuclear button boast the 'spasm of a lunatic'North Korea: President Trump's nuclear button boast the 'spasm of a lunatic' Rodong Sinmun , the ruling Workers’ Party's newspaper, spoke out in an editorial after Trump tweeted on Jan. 3
- 3 hours ago
The best food deals for January!
Too old for DACA, man who spent 30 years of his life in U.S. is deported
North Korea: President Trump's nuclear button boast the 'spasm of a lunatic'
Survey: Americans believe media matters, but don't think it's doing its job
6-Year-Old Experiences Frightening Side Effects Of Popular Flu Medication
Glowing red lava rolls down slopes of Philippine volcano
Woman's Cat 'Birth' Announcement Photos Go Viral
Surprising ways to stay fit outside the gym
Danica Patrick Finds Love Away From Track With Aaron Rodgers
Teen Escapes, Leads Deputies To Home Where Parents Allegedly Kept Their…
Chris Christie Leaves Governor's Office As Democrat Takes Over
Man Joyriding on Muskegon Lake In Mich. Sinks Truck Below Ice
Aziz Ansari accused of sexual misconduct: 'I took her words to heart'
Simone Biles, four-time Olympic gold medalist, alleges Larry Nassar…
Report: Arizona Man Registers 'NOprah' for 2020
-
Tourist Who Vanished in the Israeli Desert May Have 'Jerusalem Syndrome'
-
Elvis Presley Reportedly Drank From this Paper Cup and Now You Can Too
-
Hot Pursuit! Watch Aussie Police Chase Wallaby Down the Highway
-
Mystery Chamber in Great Pyramid Might Hold Iron Throne Made of Meteorites
-
2 Talkers: What's Your Dream Car?
-
Tuesday Morning Snow Event Update
-
A Third of Voters Give President Trump 'F' on First Year Report Card
-
6-Year-Old Florida Boy Dies of Rabies After Getting Scratched by a Bat
-
Childress Break-In Suspects in Court
-
Verify: Pets in Cold Car Pt.2
-
Verify: Pets in Cold Car Pt.1
-
The Ultimate Travel & Tech Accessory
-
Lifetime Will Produce the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Movie
-
Ways To Handle Unhappiness At Work
-
Body Language Breakdown of Chip And Joanna
-
North Korea Just Called Trump's Nuclear Tweet the 'Spasm of a Lunatic'
-
Terran Kirksey's Mid Tuesday Morning Forecast
-
Vets warn pet owners about dog flu
-
