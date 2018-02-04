LIVE | Update on Deadly Amtrak Crash in SC

WFMY
CAYCE, S.C. -- Live coverage from South Carolina on the deadly Amtrak collision. 

At least two people were killed and 70 injured early Sunday when an Amtrak passenger train collided with a CSX freight train in South Carolina, authorities said.

