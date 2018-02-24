WFMY
Close

LIVE | Rev. Billy Graham Casket Motorcade: Asheville to Charlotte

WFMY Breaking News

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 10:47 AM. EST February 24, 2018

ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- The motorcade carrying America's beloved pastor Billy Graham is en route to Charlotte. WFMY News 2 has live coverage beginning at 11 a.m. from the Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove in Asheville. You can watch right here online or on our Facebook page.

Graham passed away Wednesday, February 21 at his mountain home in Montreat, North Carolina. 

Related: Billy Graham Motorcade Could Cause Delays on I-40, I-85

Related: Life of a True Servant | Remembering America's Pastor Billy Graham
 

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

 

 

Copyright 2017 WFMY

WFMY

What Does It Mean? Lying In Repose, State, Honor

WFMY

Timeline Of Memorial Events For Rev. Billy Graham

WFMY

Greensboro Church Began As A Result Of Billy Graham Crusade In 1951

WFMY

Pine, Plywood and A Cross: Inmates Crafted Billy Graham's $200 Casket

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories