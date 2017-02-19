'Tough Love' judge celebrates marriage of former heroin addict soldier

A pink rose perched on the lapel of his tuxedo. His head was clean-shaven, and a diamond stud sparkled from his left ear. He wore a smile. The kind that stretched into his eyes, threatening tears of joy. Willis Hatfield-Reavis was the picture of happine

WXIA 9:27 AM. EST February 19, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories