1 Dead, 1 Taken To Hospital in Greensboro Shooting

GREENSBORO - One person died and another was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro Tuesday night.
Greensboro police responded to the call in the 1700 block of Fairfax Road around 10 p.m.
The condition of the victim taken to the hospital is not known.
