1 Dead After Being Hit By Train in Alamance Co.

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 5:16 PM. EST January 28, 2018

HAW RIVER, NC - One person died Sunday afternoon after being hit by a train in Alamance County.

The man was hit around 3:45 p.m. just east of Trollingwood Road according to officials. 

Haw River police and the Alamance County Sheriff's Office are investigating. The story is developing.

