1 Dead After Spencer Police Officer Collides With Scooter

HIGH POINT, NC - A Spencer police officer's collision with a motor scooter on Business 85 Tuesday morning killed the person on the scooter according to High Point police.

Officer D. Ward with the Spencer Police Department was going south on Business 85 South near West Green Drive on a marked patrol car when the collision happened around 5:20 a.m.

The driver of the scooter was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Life-saving measures were performed, but unsuccessful.

Officers determined both vehicles were in the roadway and the driver made an attempt to avoid the collision with the motor scooter. Ward didn't sustain any injuries during the crash, which is still being investigated.

High Point police haven't released the identity of the driver yet.

The accident marks the eighth traffic fatality for High Point this year.

