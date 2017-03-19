WFMY
1 Dead After Train Hits Car In Greensboro: Police

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 10:38 AM. EDT March 19, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Police say someone died after a train hit a stopped car Sunday morning. 

The crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. near Franklin Blvd and Burlington Road. 

Police say the person inside the car was killed. 

Investigators are trying to find out why the car was on the tracks. 

Greensboro Police, Greensboro Police's Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit, and Greensboro Fire Department are all on scene. 

