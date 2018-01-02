1 Dead, Two Escape From Greensboro House Fire

House fire on Concord Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – One man has died after a house fire in Greensboro.

The fire started Tuesday afternoon at the house on Concord Street. Fire crews said two people escaped the flames to get to safety.

Fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire. They said it does not appear suspicious at this time, but they’re still investigating.

