28-Year-Old Killed, 1 Taken To Hospital In Greensboro Shooting

GREENSBORO - A Greensboro man was found dead and another seriously hurt in a shooting Wednesday night in Greensboro.

Police found two had been shot in the 3000 block of Ingleside Drive around 10:40. Lamar Nevius, 28, was pronounced dead. The other, 35-year-old Osberry Diles, who lived at the address where officers responded, was taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

