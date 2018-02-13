1 Killed in Greensboro Deadly Shooting

Photo: file

GREENSBORO - Greensboro police are investigating a deadly shooting on the 700 block of Hyde Street Tuesday.

First responders got a call about a shooting just before 11 a.m. Officers found a man on the road that had been shot several times. EMS efforts to save the man were unsuccessful.

Early reports say the shooting happened after a dispute between the man and another person. A suspect hasn't been identified yet.

Police are talking to witnesses.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to crime stoppers are completely anonymous.

