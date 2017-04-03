1 Killed In SC After Mobile Home Flips Over

Lightning Pic. Thinkstock (Photo: Custom)

UNION COUNTY, S.C. -- One weather-related fatality has been confirmed on Monday afternoon, according to Union County, S.C. Emergency Manager. A mobile home flipped on Eaves Road near the intersection of Whitmire Highway and the Tyger River.

The Union County Sheriffs Office told WCNC that they believe that a tornado touched down there based on the large amount of trees down in the area. Emergency personnel had difficulty reaching the unidentified white male due to the storm damage.

