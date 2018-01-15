$1 Million Phone Call Changes Stokes County Man's Life

STOKES COUNTY, NC - A King man got a life-changing phone call when he learned he won $1 million in the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Eddie Nations, a retired industrial mechanic didn't know what to do when Alice Garland, executive director of the NC Education lottery, called him on Jan. 5 to tell him the good news.

“I started crying and shaking,” said Eddie, a retired industrial mechanic. “I never thought I’d win something like this.”

Eddie's grand prize entry was chosen out of 1,395,919 tickets.

Eddie had the choice of taking a $1 million annuity for 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump sum. After taxes, he took home $417,006.

After he got the check, Eddie's wife of 35 years was first to know.

“I joked with her and told her, ‘After all these years, I bet you never thought you’d be married to a millionaire did you?”’ Nations said. “It looks like we can get the new truck you want.”

Extreme Millions launched in December 2016 with four top prizes of $10 million and 22 prizes of $1 million. Two top prizes and 11 $1 million prizes remain.

