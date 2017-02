Stock Photo (Photo: WFMY)

REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- Rockingham County 911 dispatchers confirm a fire happened at a Food Lion in Reidsville on Saturday night.

The call came in around 11:24 p.m.

The fire happened at the Food Lion on 1605 Way Street in Reidsville.

They say one person is in custody.

Fire officials are still investigating. We will continue to update you once we learn more.

