GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Firefighters are investigating a kitchen fire at Timbercreek Apartments in Greensboro.

It happened early Monday morning on the 1000 block of Glendale Drive.

Officials say one person was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation and is expected to be okay.

This is a developing story and we'll update you once we learn more.





