WFMY
Close

1 Person Killed In Davidson County Crash

WFMY News 2 , WFMY 6:32 AM. EST January 23, 2017

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- One person was killed and two others were injured after a crash in Davidson County Sunday night. 

Davidson County EMS says the crash happened around 9 p.m. in the 600 block of Shady Grove Church Road. 

Highway Patrol says one vehicle was involved in the crash. Troopers believe the driver ran off the road, overcorrected, and hit a tree. 

Officials haven't released the identities of any of the people involved in the crash. 

(© 2017 WFMY)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories