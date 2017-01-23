1 Person Killed In Davidson County Crash

Police tape (Photo: File photo)

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- One person was killed and two others were injured after a crash in Davidson County Sunday night.

Davidson County EMS says the crash happened around 9 p.m. in the 600 block of Shady Grove Church Road.

Highway Patrol says one vehicle was involved in the crash. Troopers believe the driver ran off the road, overcorrected, and hit a tree.

Officials haven't released the identities of any of the people involved in the crash.

(© 2017 WFMY)