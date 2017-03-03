1 Shot At Winston-Salem Bar

WINSTON-SALEM — Someone was shot Friday morning outside Burke Street Pub according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Shortly before 2 a.m., W-SPD arrived at the parking lot next to the pub to find the victim had multiple gunshot wounds. Police said the victim and suspect had been in a fight prior to the shooting. The victim was taken to Baptist Medical Center and is described as stable.

The investigation is ongoing.

The W-SPD lists the suspect as a while male in his 30s. No more information has been released.

Copyright 2017 WFMY