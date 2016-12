(Photo: File, Custom)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Forsyth EMS says one person was taken to Baptist Hospital after a car crashed into a home in Winston-Salem on Friday.

The accident happened around 4 p.m. in the 2900 block of Konnoak Drive.

Police and Winston-Salem Firefighters are on scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

