10 More Flu Deaths Reported In NC

10 flu deaths were reported last week in North Carolina, bringing this season's total up to 42.

The State Laboratory of Public Health reported the flu-associated deaths were between Jan. 7 and Jan. 13 based on reports to the NC Division of Public Health.

RELATED: 3 More People Killed By The Flu In North Carolina

RELATED: NC Child Dies From Flu

The 42 total deaths stem back from Oct. 1, the beginning of flu season.

Copyright 2017 WFMY