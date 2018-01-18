WFMY
10 More Flu Deaths Reported In NC

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 3:54 PM. EST January 18, 2018

10 flu deaths were reported last week in North Carolina, bringing this season's total up to 42.

The State Laboratory of Public Health reported the flu-associated deaths were between Jan. 7 and Jan. 13 based on reports to the NC Division of Public Health.

The 42 total deaths stem back from Oct. 1, the beginning of flu season.

 

 

