10-Year-Old Missing, Last Seen Leaving School: Cary Police

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are asking for help finding a boy who vanished after leaving school Monday afternoon.

Khristian Joseph, 10, was last seen leaving Pleasant Grove Elementary School on foot at 3:45 p.m. Monday, Cary police said.

Joseph is 4 feet, 8 inches to 4 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing about 90 pounds with black hair and dark brown eyes, officials said.

He was last seen wearing an olive green jacket, dark blue jeans and black sneakers with neon green laces.

A search for Joseph started after his mother came after school to pick him up, but he was not there, according to police.

School officials then reviewed security footage, which showed a boy leaving the school when students were released for the day, officials said.

The boy on the video went toward nearby woods that back up to Page Road and I-540 and I-40, police said.

Crews have searched inside the school three times for Joseph.

The Cary Fire Department, Wake County school staffers and Wake County security crews are helping Cary police look for Joseph, police said..

Anyone with information about Joseph is asked to call the Police Department at (919) 469-4012.

