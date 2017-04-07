1,000 Meals Delivered To Lumberton From Winston-Salem Rescue Mission

Winston-Salem Rescue Mission packages meals to be sent to Lumberton. (Photo: Custom)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The Winston-Salem Rescue Mission packaged 1,000 meals for those in need in Lumberton, North Carolina.

The meals will help families that are still dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew.

Winston-Salem Rescue Mission, Helping Hands Ministry, and My Refuge Food Pantry of Lumberton partnered together to provide over 3,000 meals in all.

Food included vegetables, soups, desserts, and other items essential for a nutritious diet.

