$100K Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Winston-Salem Expires Soon

NC Powerball logo (Photo: NCEL)

RALEIGH — You could have won $100,000 and not even know it.

A winning Powerball ticket was sold at Lowe's Foods on Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem for the Sept. 7, 2015 drawing. Months later, the winner has yet to claim the prize with the March 6 expiration looming.

The NC Education Lottery hope the lucky person finds their ticket before it expires next month, 180 days after the winning numbers were announced.

“We’re asking Powerball players in the Triad region to double check their tickets,” said Alice Garland, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “It takes a lot of luck to win, and we hate for a prize like this to go unclaimed.”

The lucky ticket matched four of the numbers on the five white balls and the number of the red Powerball. Because it was a $3 Power Play ticket, the regular $50,000 prize was doubled since the 2X multiplier was drawn that night.

If you're wondering, the winning numbers in the Sept. 7 drawing were:

22-23-29-33-55 and 21

The winning ticket must be brought to lottery headquarters in Raleigh by 5 p.m. on Monday, March 6.

NC's next Powerball announcement is Wednesday, Feb. 22 with a current jackpot of $403 million.

