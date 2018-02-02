$10K Reward Offered For Murders Of Greensboro Mom and Her Son

GREENSBORO, N.C.-- Governor Cooper announced a $10,000 reward to help solve the murders of a Triad mother and child.
Nearly 2 years ago, Greensboro city workers found the bodies of Asia Brown and her 2 year old son inside a burned car. The car was tucked away in a wooded area, off Thurston Avenue.
Police said the bodies were so badly burned that they couldn't determine a cause of death.
Asia Brown and her son, Ashton, were reported missing on February 22nd, 2015. Their bodies were found inside the burned out car the next day.
Anyone with information on this cold case is asked to call crime stoppers at 336-373-1000.
