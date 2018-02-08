$10K Valentine's Day Donation Waives Adoption Fees at Forsyth Humane Society

What a smile! Lucas is available for adoption at the Forsyth Humane Society. He is a little over a year old and weighs about 50 pounds. (Photo: Forsyth Humane Society, Custom)

Winston-Salem, N.C. -- Forsyth Humane Society is waiving pet adoption fees ahead of Valentine's Day thanks to a generous $10,000 donation.

FHS Executive Director Sarah Williamson says they have over 80 cats and dogs ready to find forever homes. It's normally $100 to adopt a cat and $150 to adopt a dog. The donation will take care of adoption fees beginning February 9.

Click here to see adoptable cats.

Click here to see adoptable dogs.

Williamson says the donation came from Lida Hayes.

“We are thrilled by Lida’s generosity and her support of our strategic vision to increase the save rate of shelter animals in Forsyth County from its current rate of 36% to 90% by the year 2023,” said Williamson.

On January 10, FHS opened a second location at Forsyth County Animal Control as a contracted partner of Forsyth County. FHS adopts pets at 5570 Sturmer Park Circle as well as the 4881 Country Club location.

The adoption fee gift applies to animals at both locations.

