11 People Injured in Hwy 421 Crash: Wilkes Co. EMS

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 11:49 AM. EST January 06, 2018

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. -- Eleven people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 421 early Saturday morning 

Wilkes County EMS says the crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. on Hwy 421 at Red White and Blue Road. 

EMS says the crash involved three Tyson transport vans. All 11 people in the vans were taken to Wilkes Regional Medical Center. 

Officials haven't said what caused the crash. 

Highway Patrol is investigating. 

