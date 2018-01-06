11 People Injured in Hwy 421 Crash: Wilkes Co. EMS

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. -- Eleven people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 421 early Saturday morning

Wilkes County EMS says the crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. on Hwy 421 at Red White and Blue Road.

EMS says the crash involved three Tyson transport vans. All 11 people in the vans were taken to Wilkes Regional Medical Center.

Officials haven't said what caused the crash.

Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2017 WFMY